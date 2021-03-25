JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are trying to undo new rules that limit when judges can impose bail. The GOP-led House in a Wednesday voice vote advanced a bill that would make public safety the top priority in setting bail. Judges already must consider whether it’s safe to let defendants free while they await trial. But lawmakers are concerned that the Missouri Supreme Court in 2019 said judges must first consider non-monetary conditions for granting defendants pretrial release. The Supreme Court changes were aimed at reducing court costs that can sometimes derail the lives of low-income defendants.