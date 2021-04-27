JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has reduced the salary of a St. Louis lawmaker who was censured after being accused of having sex with a Capitol intern and lying during an investigation. Rep. Wile Price IV, a Democrat from St. Louis, is receiving $1,000 less a month, as the House seeks to have him pay back $22,492 in costs from the ethics investigation. Price was censured in January and has been removed as a member of the Missouri House Democratic caucus. He was the first House lawmaker in Missouri history to receive the official rebuke. Price has denied the allegations that he had sex with the intern.