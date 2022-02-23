JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has endorsed legislation that could expand the number of school personnel allowed to carry guns. Current law lets teachers and administrators undergo training to function as school protection officers. A bill endorsed by a voice vote Wednesday in the House would expand that to any school personnel. That means custodians, cooks and maintenance staff also could be trained to carry guns as school protection officers. The bill needs another House vote to advance to the Senate. As of last August, there were 42 school staff across the state who had undergone training as protection officers.