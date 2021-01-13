COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House now is allowing members of the public to weigh in virtually on proposed bills in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The new rule is one of several approved by the Republican-led House on Tuesday as lawmakers begin their annual session under the cloud of COVID-19. Video or telephone testimony will only be offered if approved in advance by House committees. Another rule change will allow the House Ethics Committee to investigate complaints against a new lawmaker for allegedly physically and sexually abusing his children years ago.