ST. LOUIS (AP) — Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol will help St. Louis police patrol Interstate 70 in the city in the wake of shootings that killed a woman and left a teenager critically hurt. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Thursday that troopers will focus on weekend evening hours. St. Louis police Chief John Hayden and patrol leaders have not said how many additional troopers will be working in the city. Overall, at least 11 people have been hurt or killed in shootings on I-70 in St. Louis since last April. The shooting scenes stretch across five miles