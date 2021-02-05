O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s governor and health director are warning local entities responsible for COVID-19 vaccinations to stick with the state’s priority list or risk losing future distributions. Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday raised concerns about vaccinators going rogue and allowing some people who are not yet eligible for the vaccine to jump ahead in line. Neither Parson nor Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams has named specific vaccinators or their locations. Missouri is currently vaccinating people 65 and older, those vulnerable due to health risks, and people whose jobs put them at high risk.