COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri students as soon as next year could have access to scholarships for private school through a new tax credit program. Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed the tax credit program into law. Under the voucher-style program, private donors would give money to nonprofits that in turn would dole out scholarships to low-income families. Donors would get state tax credits equal to the amount they donate. Parson’s signature represents a long-sought victory for primarily GOP advocates of so-called school choice legislation. Critics say such programs funnel money away from public schools by drawing students out of those districts, leading to a drop in attendance and and a subsequent drop in funding.