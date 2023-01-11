JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is proposing an 8.7% pay raise for state workers as a way to offset inflation and discourage employees from leaving for better paying jobs. The governor’s proposal also includes an additional $2 per hour shift differential for workers in some congregate care facilities like prisons, mental health facilities and veterans nursing homes. The plan needs approval from the Legislature. Parson wants lawmakers to act quickly, so that the pay raises can be included in paychecks by March 31. The proposal is estimated to add $151 million to the 2023 budget that runs through June.