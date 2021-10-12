COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — There has been a major leadership overhaul in Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s administration. Parson on Tuesday announced five new agency heads. Part of the switch-up is because Sarah Steelman is stepping down as the commissioner of the Office of Administration. Parson’s office hasn’t provided details on her reasons for leaving. She told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Parson’s chief of staff asked her to resign. Parson is appointing Department of Revenue Director Ken Zellers to replace her. The revenue department’s top attorney is taking over as director. Parson picked his deputy chief of staff to be the director of social services.