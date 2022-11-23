JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson has named his general counsel, Andrew Bailey, to be state attorney general. Parson on Wednesday appointed Bailey to replace Republican U.S. Sen.-elect Eric Schmitt as the state’s top prosecutor. This is Parson’s fourth time filling a vacant statewide elected seat by appointment since he became governor. Parson also was not initially elected governor. He ascended from lieutenant governor after former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in the face of potential impeachment. Parson has now filled more statewide elected seats through appointments than any other governor, and he’s not done. He still has to appoint a new treasurer to replace Scott Fitzpatrick, who was elected state auditor in November.