St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A visitation will be held for Officer Tamarris Bohannon at the Cathedral Basilica tomorrow night from six until ten. A memorial service will be at the Cathedral at two on Sunday afternoon. A candlelight vigil is also planned at Tilles Park at 7:30 tonight. The 29-year-old officer was shot while responding to a shooting call in south St. Louis Saturday night. He died of his injuries on Sunday.