A just-released report reflects downward shifts in commodity prices and farm income in Missouri. Research from the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the Univ. Of MO finds that farm commodity prices have tumbled from the peak levels they rose to during the Spring of 2022 , and that new projections suggest that downward prices could continue throughout 2024 and beyond. The Institute’s annual market outlook provides projections for agricultural and biofuels markets. The report also finds that net farm income is projected to fall to it’s lowest level since 2020. Institute director Pat Westhoff says there’s no question that farm finances are much tighter now then they were just two years ago. The report also shows that food price inflation slowed in 2023, and that could continue thru the rest of this year. Steve Potter, KTRS News.