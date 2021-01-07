JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican and Democratic Missouri leaders are speaking out against rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol. GOP Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday decried the angry supporters of President Donald Trump for breaking the law and occupying the Capitol in a chaotic protest and violent protest. Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has called for an end to the violence. Republican state House leaders say the violence is unacceptable. The state House held a moment of silence, and the top Missouri Senate Democrat canceled a press conference. The top House Democrat says the upheaval is an affront to democracy.