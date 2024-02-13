February is Earthquake Awareness Month, and the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance is working to educate residents about the risks, and they’re insurance coverage options in preperation for a predicted large scale New Madrid Seismic Zone Quake. The MO DCI issued a press release this week stating that the threat of a major earthquake coupled with the lack of earthquake insurance coverage is a complex problem, and that they will continue to look for solutions to the earthquake insurance gap. A recent DCI Survey found the cost and lack of available earthquake insurance coverage in high-risk areas of the state continues to be a primary issue. The survey examined 5 locations about average insurance premiums…including St.Louis. Southeast MO was the site of some of the most powerful earthquakes in the nation, and is still active today, with an average of more than 200 a year, although most are too small to be felt. Experts estimate there is a 25 to 40% chance of a large earthquake in MO in the next 50 years and they stress that standard homeowner or renters policys typically does not cover earthquake damage. For insurance questions you can contact the state Consumer hotline at 800-726-7390 or visit insurance.mo.gov/consumers. Steve Potter, KTRS News.

