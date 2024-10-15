The Missouri State Highway Patrol is alerting the public to upcoming changes to the driver license testing process that will have local license offices temporarily closed. The new system will provide a direct digital reporting network, and will increase efficiency by sending test results directly to the MO Dept. Of Revenue. The new system will also help deter driver license fraud. In order to install the new system, driver examination stations throughout the state will close at noon on Thursday Nov. 7th, and all day on Nov.8th. Stations will re-open for business on Tuesday Nov.12th, following the Veterans Day holiday. As part of the upgrade the Class F written test will now be offered in a total of 20 languages, which includes a newly created sign language video version of the test , made possible by the MO Commission for the Deaf and hard of Hearing. Still to come, you’ll soon be able to keep your drivers license directly on your phone, and car dealers will be able to collect sales tax at the time of a sale. More information can be found on the MO State Highway patrol website. Steve Potter, KTRS News.