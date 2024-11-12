The Missouri Department of Agriculture has launched a program to encourage local school districts to purchase crops directly from local farmers to both feed and educate students. The MO Grown Program is now accepting applications from school districts and Early Care and Education Centers for the Promoting Specialty Crops Reimbursement Program. The schools will be financially reimbursed by the state for buying these specialty crops directly from local farmers, which include fruits, vegetables, herbs, honey, and syrup. In addition to being consumed by students at school, these foods will be used to create educational activities for students that may include MO farmers in the classroom. School districts have until Nov. 22nd to apply, and these specialty crops must be purchased from local farmers over the next two years beginning December 1st. Steve Potter, KTRS News.