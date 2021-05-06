ST. LOUIS (AP) — The head of the Missouri office that oversees lawyers’ professional conduct alleges that a review of the investigation that brought down former Gov. Eric Greitens three years ago uncovered evidence that the prosecutor in charge concealed evidence that could have helped him. Alan Pratzel, Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel, contends in a court document obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that there is probable cause to believe that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner concealed evidence that could have been favorable to Greitens’ lawyers. The disciplinary case was under seal until Tuesday. Gardner’s lawyer refuted the new allegations and called them “another attempt by Ms. Gardner’s political enemies — largely from outside St. Louis — to remove” her.