KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II of Missouri says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Cleaver, who represents a Kansas City-area district, announced the breakthrough infection in a statement released Wednesday evening. Cleaver said he is fully vaccinated and also received a booster vaccine, which he credits for keeping his symptoms mild. The congressman said he will isolate while recovering from the infection and will work remotely until he no longer has symptoms and after completing his self-imposed quarantine.