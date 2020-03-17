KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s 13 casinos are closing through March 30 under orders of Gov. Mike Parson as part of the effort to limit public gatherings in the public health battle against the coronavirus. The Republican governor announced Tuesday that the casinos would close at midnight. The news came the same day neighboring Kansas announced it was closing state-owned casinos through March 30. Illinois closed casinos on Monday for at least two weeks. Missouri Gaming Commission Chairman Mike Leara says the impact of the shutdown could mean up to $1 million a day in lost revenue to the state.