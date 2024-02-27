Two national non-profit organizations have announced their support of the Missouri Champion of Children Coalition. On Tuesday Mission Readiness, made-up of retired military leaders, and Fight Crime:Invest in Kids, a group of 5,000 law enforcement leaders, including 120 from MO, announced in letters sent to state lawmakers, their support of the MO Champion of Children Coalition’s work to increase investments in childcare and early education programs…necessary they say to prepare children to succeed in school and in life, which they say also impacts health and public safety. A poll released by the MO Coalition showed bipartisan support among voters for increasing investments in childcare and early education programs across the state. 89% of those polled agree that increasing access to affordable childcare will help parents succeed at work, and 62% of conservative voters and 86% of liberal voters believe that more access to early childhood education will reduce crime. Steve Potter, KTRS News.