After four years, Missouri’s Focus on Bridges program is now complete. A ribbon cutting ceremony in Jackson County made it official…. The Focus on Bridges Program has successfully repaired or replaced 250 of the state’s bridges. According to the MO Dept. Of Transportation , the bridges , on average, were approximately 49 years old and most of them were designed to last only 50 years. At the ribbon cutting Gov. Parson said there is more to do, but that this program has made a real difference and will serve Missourians now and into the future.. In the STL metro area, the program benefited the bridges on Ladue Road at Hibler Creek in Creve Coure, 141 in Earth City, on Midland Blvd and Lackland over 170, and in STL City on Broadway over I-44. The program was made possible thru a $50 million dollar appropriation from the General Revenue Fund and a $301 million bond revenue approved by the General Assembly. Steve Potter, KTRS News.