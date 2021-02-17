COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A pending Missouri bill would allow restaurants to permanently sell curbside cocktails. The GOP-led state House on Wednesday gave the proposal initial approval. It needs another House vote before it can move to the Senate. Missouri temporarily relaxed liquor rules to allow restaurants to sell to-go mixed drinks when the coronavirus pandemic first hit the state last year. But the rule change is set to expire at the end of March. The pending bill would permanently allow takeout cocktails as long as they’re sold in sealed containers. Customers would also have to buy food.