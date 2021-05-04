JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Judges could issue lifelong restraining orders that also cover pets under a bill passed by the Missouri Legislature. Senators on Monday voted 31-0 to send the bill to Gov. Mike Parson. Currently, orders of protection are limited to at most one year. After that, victims have to go back to court to get an extension. Under the bill, judges have the option to grant restraining orders for longer lengths of time depending on the potential threat. The orders could be automatically renewed. The measure also would allow restraining orders to cover people’s pets.