LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson has signed a bill banning local enforcement of federal gun laws. Parson signed the legislation Saturday at a Kansas City-area gun store and shooting range. The measure allows local police departments to be sued and fined $50,000 for every violation. Republicans argued the measure is necessary to block enforcement of any new gun restrictions that might be enacted under Democratic President Joe Biden. Missouri Democrats say the law is unconstitutional and predict it will be struck down in court.