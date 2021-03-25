COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A legislative attempt to put checks on local Missouri health officials’ powers during emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic has failed. Senators voted 19-11 against the proposal Thursday. Some Republicans joined the Democratic minority to defeat the bill. The measure is in response to actions by St. Louis-area health officials to shut down businesses and limit gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19. Suburban St. Louis Republican Sen. Bob Onder’s bill would have required city council approval for extended business restrictions. Democratic senators argue the change could limit health officials’ ability to respond to deadly health crises.