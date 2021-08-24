Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit that seeks to stop school districts from enforcing mask mandates, requirements aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. The lawsuit filed Tuesday names Columbia Public Schools along with the district’s Board of Education and board members, but is a class action lawsuit that would apply to any Missouri district requiring masks. The new school year began Monday in several districts across the state, and with the delta variant causing a big spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, more than four dozen districts are requiring students, teachers and staff to wear face coverings.