Allergy season has come earlier and stronger than expected this year, and in Missouri, it depends on what part of the state you live in. Millions of Americans deal with itchy eyes, runny nose and other symptoms of seasonal allergies, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Because Missouri has a cold winter, seasonal allergies will commonly begin as early as March. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America issues an annual ranking of the-most challenging cities to live in if you have allergies, based on over-the-counter medicine use, pollen counts and the number of available allergy specialists. St.Louis is ranked in the better than average catagory, but just across the state, Kansas City is rated worse than average. Experts say before treatment, people should first figure out what exactly they are allergic to, as many Americans are allergic to several things at once. Steve Potter, KTRS News