St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Missouri has been added to the list of over 30 states whose residents must now quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as dozens of states face rising positive COVID-19 rates. Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledged Tuesday that the quarantine is “imperfect” but said the quarantine could help protect the states against the risk of increased spread. The governor’s office said 724 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday _ a figure that has plunged since the virus peaked in mid-April but has declined at a much slower rate since late June. The other newly added states are: Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Virginia and Washington.