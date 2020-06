Jackson, MS (AP) β€” Mississippi will retire the last state flag in the U.S. that includes the Confederate battle emblem. Spectators cheered in the state Capitol on Sunday after legislators passed a bill. It requires that a new flag be designed without the emblem that many condemn as racist. The change comes amid widespread protests over racial injustice. Mississippi has a 38% Black population. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to sign the bill soon. It says the new flag must have the words, β€œIn God We Trust.” Voters will be asked to approve the new flag in the Nov. 3 election.