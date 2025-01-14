LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California residents are facing dire new wildfire warnings and power shutoffs while they prepare to flee at a moment’s notice as fire-fueling winds blasted across the scarred landscape. The winds are predicted to reach near hurricane-force Tuesday in some areas. Much of Southern California was under an elevated fire risk Tuesday. Fire crews are on high alert from San Diego to far north of Los Angeles. A beefed-up firefighting force is in place to attack flareups or new blazes. A week after the first fires began, the flames have destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 24 people.