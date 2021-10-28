A new development for the Mid-Town area of St.Louis was announced today. Peir Property Group says it has secured a Target Store, which will anchor a 60 Million Dollar apartment development. The new facility will feature a 196 unit apartment complex ,that will include a 70 thousand square foot Target Store on South Grand near St.Louis University.

Demolition at the site is expected to start by the end of November, with construction estimated at 20 months.

This will be Peir’s 4th project in the area, just South of Interstate 64.

Neal Richardson of the St.Louis Development Corp. calls todays announcement…. a big win for the city.