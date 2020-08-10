St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A ceremony was held Sunday to mark the sixth anniversary of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson. The ceremony was held outside of Canfield Green Apartments – the site where Michael Brown was fatally shot during a police confrontation. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell recently announced he wasn’t able to bring charges after reopening the case. Bell cited lack of evidence in his decision not to file charges against former Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson. Police arrested four people Sunday night during protests outside the Ferguson Police Department. Some of the 100 protesters threw objects at police and vandalized property.