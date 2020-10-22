Benton, IL (KTRS) An metro-east identity thief is going to prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 37-year-old Tamecia Buckley of Cahokia was sentenced to 75 months Wednesday on 7 fraud counts and 5 counts of aggravated identity theft.

She pleaded guilty back in July and has been in federal custody since August of last year.

Court documents say that Buckley used the identities of people, some of whom were elderly women, to purchase a car, cell phones, and utility services with losses totally more than $325,000.