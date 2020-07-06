Collinsville, IL (KTRS) A State Trooper is in jail after being arrested on drug charges. According to the Illinois State Police, 40-year-old Nolan Morgan of Greenville has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver, as well as Manufacture of a Controlled Substance. On Thursday July 2nd, the ISP’s Division of Internal Investigation began investigating Morgan after receiving information that he was manufacturing drugs at his residence. A subsequent search uncovered 259 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. He was arrested and charged on Friday, and is being held on $150,000 bond. Morgan has been relieved of his police duties.