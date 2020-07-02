Fairview Heights, IL (KTRS) A metro-east pastor is facing child porn charges.

The US Attorney’s office says that 61-year-old Steven Tibbetts has been charged with one count of knowingly distributing child pornography.

The criminal complaint says the investigation began back in August of last year, when the website Tumblr provided a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The account was searched by law enforcement and allegedly found to contain images and videos of minors engaging in sexual conduct. At the time, Tibbetts was employed as the lead pastor at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey.

Tibbetts has been placed on electronic monitoring and released on $10,000 bond.