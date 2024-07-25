The Metro Air Support Unit is celebrating 20 years of protecting both citizens and law enforcement. It was in early 2004 that the STL County Police Chief, the STL Metropolitan Police Chief, and the St.Charles County Sheriff joined forces to create the Metro Air Support Unit, which now consists five police helicopters that work to support and protect both the public and law enforcement. Pilots fly the sky day or night…the choppers are equipped with infrared cameras and software that allows them to identify precise locations to aide officers on the ground. The Unit also patrols potential terrorism targets, such as bridges, power plants, defense contractors, and stadiums. Last year alone, the unit helped recover more than $3 million in property, including stolen vehicles and firearms. To celebrate it’s 20 years of operation, the pilots and command staff will meet with reporters this Tuesday morning at 9 at the Spirit of STL Airport in Chesterfield to share their story. Steve Potter, KTRS news.