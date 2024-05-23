If you’re traveling you can expect some heavy traffic over the Memorial Day Weekend, but no matter where you live, there’s a lot going on close to home. There are dozens of ceremonies and festivals running thru Monday across the STL region, all honoring the men and women who have died while serving in the Armed Forces. Both current and retired service members can ride the STL Wheel at Union Station and get in to City Museum for free over the 3 day holiday. There’s a fireworks festival Sunday in Collinsville…a memorial day run on Monday in U-city, and parades in Alton and Belleville. And for decades, the 3 day holiday is celebrated with greek food, music, and folk dancing at the STL County Greek fest. On the Carney show, Greg Semos told Julie Buck it’s all about food…and fun. The Greekfest runs thru Monday at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church on Des Peres Road. Steve Potter, KTRS News.