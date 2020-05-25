St. Petersburg, FL (AP) — Japan has moved further toward reopening, while millions of Australian children returned to schools as number of COVID-19 patients across the country falls. On the Navajo Nation, which sprawls across the states of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, the number of coronavirus cases rose by 56 on Sunday to 4,689, according to the local health department. South Korea reported 16 new cases as 2 million more children begin returning to school this week. Crowds flocked beaches in the U.S. over Memorial Day weekend, despite calls to follow social-distancing rules and prevent a resurgence of the scourge that has killed nearly 100,000 Americans.