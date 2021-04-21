A St. Louis husband and wife facing criminal charges for waving guns at racial injustice protesters last summer are asking a judge to send their case back to the grand jury, citing concerns about Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s handling of it. Attorney Joel Schwartz, in an email Wednesday, says that “bias” from Gardner’s office tainted the grand jury process.” A hearing on the motion to remand is scheduled for April 30. Mark and Patricia McCloskey emerged as celebrities in conservative circles after the charges were filed and even spoke on video at the Republican National Convention last year.