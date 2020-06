St. Louis (KTRS) At a press conference Tuesday morning, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced a citywide curfew which will be in effect from 9 p.m. until 6 am beginning Tuesday night until further notice. Mayor Krewson called Monday night’s violence, “unimaginable and deeply unfortunate, adding this cannot and will not be tolerated.” Mayor Krewson said protesters out on the streets after curfew are subject to arrest.