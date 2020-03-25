St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is taking Missouri Governor Mike Parson to task over his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

St. Louis, which just saw it’s first Coronavirus-related death, is Missouri’s second most-populated city. But, Mayor Lyda Krewson says, “The first round of tests that the state got I understand was 800 tests. Do you know how many the city of St. Louis got? Five. Five.” Krewson went on to say, “We need a stronger response from the state.”

It is not clear what criteria Governor Mike Parson is using to determine how those tests are being distributed.