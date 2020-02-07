(KTRS)

Mayor Lyda Krewson today signed legislation to guarantee a prevailing wage to skilled workers on large construction projects in the City of St. Louis, an action expected to directly benefit thousands of individuals, including minority and women contractors. The bill was sponsored by 11th Ward Alderwoman Sarah Wood Martin and went on to receive unanimous approval from the full Board of Alderman on January 31. Mayor Krewson thanked Alderwoman Martin for building consensus on the Board and getting the bill to her desk adding, “as a City, we should be doing everything possible to level the playing field for all our hardworking men and women of the trades. They more than deserve it.” The new wage requirements will apply to construction projects that are worth more than $1 million and receive public development incentives from the City of St. Louis.