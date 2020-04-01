Berlin, Germany (AP) — Germany has seen a steady rise in the number of new coronavirus infections, but so far deaths have been low compared to many of its European neighbors. Labs were quick to ramp up their testing capacity and now experts say up to 500,000 tests can be conducted in Germany each week. That quick work, coupled with the country’s large number of intensive care unit beds and its early implementation of social distancing measures, could be behind Germany’s relatively low death toll. Officials warn, however, that Germany has yet to feel the full force of the outbreak, and say it’s too soon to become complacent.