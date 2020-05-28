HANLEY HILLS, Mo. (AP) — Churches in St. Louis city and county can reopen to in-person services starting in June, and many predominantly black churches plan to do so, despite the fact that the coronavirus has been particularly lethal in the black community. This week, three black clergy groups are handing out nearly 150,000 free masks to church leaders. Organizer Darryl Gray says the church “has been the surviving force for the black community since slavery.” Pastors say they’re taking extra precautions for hygiene and social distancing, in addition to the masks. Many agree their congregations are willing to take the risk because church is so important to them.