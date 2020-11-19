ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Saint Louis University study shows mask mandates in St. Louis and St. Louis County slowed the spread of the coronavirus this summer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the study compared St. Louis and St. Louis County infections to neighboring Franklin, St. Charles and Jefferson counties. The study found average daily case growth was 44% less in St. Louis and St. Louis County three weeks after those areas required masks. One of the study’s authors is urging Republican Gov. Mike Parson to require masks across the state. Co-author and St. Louis pandemic leader Dr. Alex Garza says individual actions won’t be enough to fight the virus.