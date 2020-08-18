St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Mark McCloskey, the man facing charges after he and his wife, Patricia, brandished firearms in defense of their Central West End home during civil unrest back in June, will be speaking at the Republican National Convention next week.

The McCloskey’s made national headlines in the incident, which occurred after a group of protestors broke down a gate into their community and marched past their home to demonstrate outside of Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house after she released the names of some of the people calling to defund the police.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner later charged the McCloskey’s with one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

If convicted, Missouri Governor Mike Parson has said he will pardon them.