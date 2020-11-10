FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the shooting death of a man and a woman in Ferguson, in the same area where Michael Brown was fatally shot six years ago. Ferguson police were called around 11:45 p.m. Monday to the Canfield Green Apartments. Both victims were found with several gunshot wounds. Their names have not been released. Brown was 18 when he was fatally shot by a Ferguson police officer on Aug. 9, 2014. The shooting set off months of protests and was a catalyst for the Black Lives Matter movement.