CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 32-year-old man who used a pistol to threaten a driver and students on a school bus has been sentenced to five years in prison. Christian Goodson, of Berkeley, pleaded guilty Wednesday to seven counts of child endangerment and other charges. Goodson, then the father of a sixth-grader, smashed the window of a Ferguson-Florissant School District bus with a loaded .45-caliber pistol because he was angry at a student who had fought with one of his children. He pushed the bus driver and waved the gun at her and nine middle-schoolers. He eventually took his two children and left the bus. No one was injured.