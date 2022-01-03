FOLEY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after an eastern Missouri sheriff’s deputy shot a man after the man allegedly shot his own mother. Lincoln County deputies were called Thursday morning to a report of a domestic disturbance near Foley. Authorities say they found a 52-year-old woman arguing outside a home with her 34-year-old son. A news release from the sheriff’s department said the son shot his mother and a deputy fired his weapon, striking the man. The mother and son are both hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries was not released. The deputy is on administrative leave pending the investigation.