St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is dead following a shooting in north county. The incident unfolded just after 4:30 P.M. Tuesday when Hillsdale police responded to a shooting call in the 6400 block of Jesse Jackson Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the scene was actually in the 2000 block of Cherry Avenue. That’s where they found a man in his late 40’s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was uninjured. St. Louis County’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is now leading that investigation. Investigators are looking for two suspects who fled the scene.